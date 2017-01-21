The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter

The “All Laughs Matter” comedy tour is tried, tested and true having

exhausted socially relevant material that has permeated through the very soul of America over the past 8 years. BT, Billy D. Washington and Vince Morris are award winning and bona-fide conveyors of truth, knowledge and most of all -- laughter. So, come and get the laughter, all of it. Feel free to take some with you and share, for to them — that’s what matters most.