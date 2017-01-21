The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter

to Google Calendar - The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter - 2017-01-21 20:00:00

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434

The “All Laughs Matter” comedy tour is tried, tested and true having

exhausted socially relevant material that has permeated through the very soul of America over the past 8 years. BT, Billy D. Washington and Vince Morris are award winning and bona-fide conveyors of truth, knowledge and most of all -- laughter. So, come and get the laughter, all of it. Feel free to take some with you and share, for to them — that’s what matters most.

Info

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434 View Map

Comedy

Visit Event Website

7579230003

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter - 2017-01-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Blackpack: All Laughs Matter - 2017-01-21 20:00:00

Take the Next Step - Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™