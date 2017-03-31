The Bizarre Bazaar 25th Spring Market

The Bizarre Bazaar’s 25th Spring Market will be held March 31-April 2, 2017 at The Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23222. Show hours for this springtime signature event are 10am-7pm March 31 & April 1 and 10am-5pm April 2. This year’s show will present more than 275-juried exhibitors in two contiguous buildings. Admission is $7 for adults and $1.50 for children. Advance discount tickets are available for $6.50; call 804-673-6280 or go to www.thebizarrebazaar.com for more information. If you enjoy our Christmas Collection show, you don’t want to miss our Spring Market show. This show has something for everyone, gifts for Spring, birthdays, bridal and baby showers, graduation, mother’s day, father’s day, birthdays, bridal and baby showers…unique offerings include gourmet food and cookbooks, fine linens, designer clothing, toys, fine crafts and artwork, decorative home accessories and jewelry to name a few. Think Spring! This time of year brings gardening and the outdoors to the forefront – included in the array of items available is whimsical garden art and accessories, outdoor furniture and much, much more.