The Adolf-Adams JCC Forum: An Evening with David Gregory

Over the last 25 years, David Gregory's work has taken him across the country and around the world. He is now a political analyst on CNN and the host of his self-titled podcast, which features interviews with newsmakers and thought leaders. David is also a sought-after speaker on politics and world affairs, as

well as faith since the release of his book How’s Your Faith, a critically acclaimed memoir about his attempts to deepen his own faith amid the rough-and-tumble of broadcast news.

Best known for his nearly 20 years at NBC News, David served for six years as the moderator of Meet the Press and chief White House correspondent during the entire presidency of George W. Bush. He contributed anchoring duties to all of the network’s major programs, including TODAY and NBC Nightly News, and served as a political analyst.

David traveled with President Bush on 9/11 and during his first visit to Ground Zero after the attacks. From the White House, he covered the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and earned a reputation as the toughest questioner in the press corps. During the 2012 campaign, he moderated a debate among the Republican candidates as part of a special broadcast, and conducted interviews with numerous foreign heads of state. David was a staple of NBC’s special coverage, anchoring the breaking news of Osama bin Laden’s capture and death, and acting as a key player in election night coverage spanning four presidential cycles.

David serves as a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board for American University’s School of International Service and serves on the board of Martha’s Table, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening families and feeding the poor in Washington, D.C. He lives in Washington, D.C., with his wife and children.

