The 67th Annual Daffodil Show

The Washington Daffodil Society is holding its annual daffodil show Saturday April 15 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Sunday April 16 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Show presented by the Washington Daffodil Society features different forms and colors of this spring flower including the popular trumpet and large-cupped daffodils, along with lesser-known small-cup, double, split-cup, and miniature daffodils.

Show will be at The American Legion Fairfax Post No. 177, 3939 Oak Street, Fairfax, Virginia.

Free. For more information and show schedule see the WDS website at http://thewashingtondaffodilsociety.org/.