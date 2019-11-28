Thanksgiving at The Historic Cavalier Hotel

Cavalier Hotel 4201 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Crystal Ballroom, The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club

Price: $79++

Cash bar, curated wine list

Celebrate Thanksgiving in grand style at The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club for a sumptuous Chef’s Buffet filled with all your holiday favorites.

Enjoy fresh oysters and more from the Raw Bar, a full Breakfast Station, and a mouthwatering Carving Station featuring traditional roast turkey, grass-fed prime rib and fresh Atlantic salmon. Even your vegetarian guests will delight in a huge array of fresh, seasonal vegetables, soups, salads and side dishes, along with an entrée of cauliflower & seasonal mushroom risotto. And be sure to save room for our Ultimate Thanksgiving Dessert Station.

Reservations fill up fast. Reserve your table today! Call 757-425-8555.

Cavalier Hotel 4201 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Food & Drink Event
757-425-8555
