Nothing compares with the rich tradition of gathering together and celebrating the abundant of the season. Belle Grove Plantation is a great place to share that special meal with your family and friends. Thanksgiving Dinner is set in our historic mansion in a family style tables. Bring family and friends or make new friends as we break bread together.

One of the best meals is one that you don’t have to worry about. Let us handle all the details from turkey to pumpkin and pecan pie.