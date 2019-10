Celebrate with a special Thanksgiving Day Brunch, featuring all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings and a festive selection of brunch favorites, all while enjoying musical entertainment and fun activities for our Ritz Kids.

$119 per person, exclusive of tax and gratuity

$45 per child (4 to 12 years old), exclusive of tax and gratuity.

*For parties of 6 people or larger, an automatic 18% gratuity will be added.