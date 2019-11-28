Thanksgiving at Becca

This Thanksgiving, turn off the stove. Instead, make plans to join friends and loved ones at Becca Restaurant & Garden.

Our loggia and main dining room will be open all day while we serve our popular fall menu, along with some special seasonal items:

🌿 Sage roasted turkey & gravy, garlic & parmesan green bean almondine, sweet potato, orange cranberry sauce

🌿 Grass-fed prime rib with tarragon demi-glace, honey-stung Brussels sprouts, potatoes & parsnips, boursin mashed horseradish sauce, grain mustard

🌿 Black sea bass, olive oil poached and served with cuttlefish ink risotto

We’ll take care the details. All you have to do is show up and enjoy your holiday.

Reserve by calling (757) 965-9899.

*Cancellation fee applies to reservations cancelled within 48-hours.