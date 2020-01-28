Thales Academy Glen Allen New School Prospective Parent Meeting

Richmond Community Church 11801 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059

Thales Academy (www.thalesacademy.org), a network of independent, college preparatory Pre-K-12 schools based in NC, is opening its first out-of-state campus in Glen Allen, VA this July and will offer K-2 initially, with more grades to come in future years.

Attend our parent interest meeting on January 28th at 6:30pm to learn more. Our founder and two campus administrators will present about Thales Academy and will be available to answer your questions. Children are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held in the Seminar Room, located upstairs.

For more info + free registration, visit: https://bit.ly/2tQCj5T

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Parents
