Thales Academy Glen Allen K-2 Prospective Parent Meeting

Thales Academy is excited to open our first out of state campus in Glen Allen, VA! We are a chain of independent Pre-K-12 schools based in Raleigh, NC. We currently operate 8 campuses in Raleigh and Charlotte, instructing over 3,000 students.

Our Glen Allen campus is opening this July and will offer K-2 initially, with more grades to come in future years.

Attend our parent interest meeting on February 25th at 6:30pm to learn more. Our founder and two campus administrators will present about Thales Academy and will be available to answer your questions. Children are welcome to attend. The meeting will be held at Richmond Community Church, in the Seminar Room upstairs. (Note: Thales Academy is a secular school and is not associated with Richmond Community Church).

Our hallmarks:

-Rigorous, college prep academics - we teach to mastery

-Character formation

-Real world skills development

-Personalized attention

-Affordable tuition, with no extra fees or fundraising

Learn more about Thales and apply for admission online at www.thalesacademy.org.

--------------

Thales Academy is a Pre-K-12 college preparatory chain of schools based in Raleigh, North Carolina that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals. Thales fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, and civic responsibility through the use of a rigorous curriculum, character development, and technical and non-cognitive skills development. Thales Academy seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Students are well-prepared for success in college and beyond, consistently outranking nationwide peers on objective, standardized tests and mastering skills that last a lifetime.