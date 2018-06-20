Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds

to Google Calendar - Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds - 2018-06-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds - 2018-06-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds - 2018-06-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds - 2018-06-20 18:00:00

Quirk Gallery 207 W Broad St, Virginia 23220

Join us for a Terrarium Workshop with Brenna Wilson from Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds! In this workshop you will learn about the different varieties of succulents and how to create and care for a succulent based terrarium. We will provide all materials and no experience or prior knowledge is required. To sign up for this workshop call the gallery to submit payment and secure your spot. $75 per participant includes one hour of instruction and all necessary materials for your terrarium.

Wednesday June 20th, 2018

6 pm - 7 pm

$75 per participant

Call the gallery to secure your spot through payment!

Info
Quirk Gallery 207 W Broad St, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
8043406036
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds - 2018-06-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds - 2018-06-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds - 2018-06-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Terrarium Workshop with Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds - 2018-06-20 18:00:00
Blaze A Trail Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular