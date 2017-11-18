Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China

First discovered in 1974 by farmers in China, an underground army of nearly 8,000 life-size terracotta figures is known as one of the greatest archaeological finds of the 20th century. This exhibition also features arms and armor, horse and chariot fittings, ritual bronze vessels, works in gold and silver, jade ornaments, precious jewelry, and ceramics. Gathered from fourteen museums and archaeological institutes across Shaanxi Province, China, the works provide insights into Qin history, the creation of a unified China, the First Emperor's rise to power, and his quest for immortality.

This exhibition is organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Cincinnati Art Museum, in partnership with Shaanxi Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau, Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center, and Emperor Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum of the People’s Republic of China.

Presented by Altria and E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation