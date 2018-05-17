The Tenth Anniversary Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge presented by TCMA is a gathering of Embassy chefs from around the world, showcasing the unique flavors of their home countries in a friendly, delicious culinary competition. Attendees will travel the world with their taste buds, sampling bites and beverages from the 45 participating embassies while chefs compete to win the coveted People’s Choice Award, selected by guests’ social media votes. The Challenge not only encourages culinary diplomacy but also highlights the global achievements of the area’s awe-inspiring musicians, dancers and singers. In celebration of the tenth anniversary, this year’s event will feature an afterparty complete with live entertainment.

General Admission Tickets start at $75.00 and VIP ticket packages start at $165.00. For more information on tickets and experience packages, please visit eventsdcembassychefchallenge.com.