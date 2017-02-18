Featured regularly on the Grand Ole Opry and the Marty Stuart show they are five guys and a scrubboard with roots like wisdom teeth.

From the pastoral hills, hollers, shopping malls and interstate highways of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, - home of Bill Monroe, Bashful Brother Oswald, Stringbean, Grandpa Jones, Keith Whitley and some living country music performers - comes the most entertaining “blast from the past” since Lester Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys.

The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band have shamelessly stolen a feature of the old Roy Acuff Show – a bit known as “Pap & the Jug Band.” There’s only so many graveyard numbers or raunchy love songs that even the most rabid country audience can sit through without some kind of relief. This frolicking fivesome brightens up the stage with rib tickling old time tunes. Even better, they have an utter lack of self-consciousness (and some might say any sense of decorum.) The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band not only know the music, they wear the costumes, tell corny jokes and even do slapstick gags that throw a cable TV numbed audience into hysterics. Grown women have lost control of internal organs when the Jug Band entertains….. tears a’ runnin’ down both legs!

If you want bragging rights (you can say you saw the band that performed at Angelina Jolie and Bill Bob Thornton’s wedding), enjoy old time string band music, jug band music, or if you just love some good ole hillbilly music, then you need to head to the Old Lucketts Schoolhouse. It’s going to be a night to remember!

Doors at 6:00pm. Show at 7:00pm. Snacks available. $15.00 cash.

http://luckettsbluegrass.org

http://tennesseemafiajugband.com