"TENACITY: Women in Jamestown and Early Virginia" Special Exhibition

“TENACITY: Women in Jamestown and Early Virginia,” a special yearlong exhibition on display November 10, 2018, to January 5, 2020, explores little-known, captivating personal stories of real women in Jamestown and the early Virginia colony and their tenacious spirit and impact on a fledgling society. This story-driven special exhibition features artifacts, images, interactives and primary sources – some on display in America for the first time – to examine the struggles women faced in the New World and their contributions. The special exhibition features more than 60 artifacts on loan from 22 international and national institutions.

The special exhibition is a legacy project of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, a national observance of the 400th anniversary of key historical events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 and continue to influence America today.

2019 admission is $17.50 for adults and $8.25 for ages 6-12, and free for children under 6. A value-priced combination ticket to Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is $26.00 for adults and $12.50 ages 6-12.