Enjoy an evening of folk fusion in an intimate cabaret setting with this young acoustic power trio from Prince Edward Island. The musicians, who perform on violin, guitar, and percussion, transform tradition with vigor, curiosity, and sparks of goofy humor. This mesmerizing performance of traditional and original music is inspired by the musicians’ Atlantic Canadian histories and roots and infused with pop and world rhythms. Food and beverage available for purchase.
Ten Strings and a Goatskin
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Concerts & Live Music
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
