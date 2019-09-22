“Telling Their Stories: An Evening of Cabaret”

Join Natan Berenshteyn and Debra Clinton, two iconic figures for arts and culture in the Richmond Jewish community, for an intimate evening of stories and songs, cabaret-style. In their premiere performance together, Natan and Deb will explore popular music of the 20th century through the lens of Broadway and beyond. The vocal stylings of Clinton, along with the mastery of Berenshteyn at the piano, will make for a memorable evening as they share the music and stories that are meaningful to them.

Debra Clinton serves as artistic director of the Jewish Family Theatre at the Weinstein JCC, while being a playwright and lyricist, a member of the TRAIN faculty for Virginia Rep and Cadence, and a full-time theatre arts teacher in Hanover County. Recent directorial efforts include Les Miserables, Student Edition (JFT) Croaker (Virginia Rep), The Whipping Man (Virginia Rep), Bad Jews (Theater Lab) and Man of LaMancha (Dogwood Dell).

For the past 20 years, Natan Berenshtyn has served both the Richmond and Jewish communities through music, as the choral director at Atlee High School as well as the music and choral director at Congregation Beth Ahabah Originally from Moldova, Natan started playing the piano at age 6. In addition to a college degree from Moldova State Institute of the Arts, Natan holds a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in music performance from Virginia Commonwealth University.

$18 JCC Members, $22 Non-members, $25 at the door

Sponsored by Lynn and Jay Schwartz