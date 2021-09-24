Tell Me Your Name

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Join Carlyle House Historic Park staff for a tour focusing on the experiences of the enslaved community at Carlyle House and his plantations. The guided tour will explore the historical context of slavery in 18th century Alexandria and the importance of ongoing research efforts to connect with descendants. Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-procedures will be in place during this tour.

Education & Learning, History
