Join Carlyle House Historic Park staff for a tour focusing on the experiences of the enslaved community at Carlyle House and his plantations. The guided tour will explore the historical context of slavery in 18th century Alexandria and the importance of ongoing research efforts to connect with descendants. Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-procedures will be in place during this tour. $10 per person
Tell Me Your Name
to
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Education & Learning, History
Sep 25, 2020Sep 27, 2020
