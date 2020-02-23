Tell Me Your Name

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Join Carlyle House Historic Park staff for a tour focusing on the experiences of the enslaved community at Carlyle House and his plantations. The guided tour will explore the historical context of slavery in 18th century Alexandria and the importance of ongoing research efforts to connect with descendants. Space is limited and advanced registration is highly recommended. Online registration with the possibility of a refund ends on February 21st. Tickets can be bought at the door. $10 per person

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Education & Learning, History
703-549-2997
Cheer the New Year

