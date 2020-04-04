Telegraph Quartet

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

The Telegraph Quartet formed in 2013 with an equal passion for standard and contemporary chamber music repertoire. The quartet was awarded the prestigious 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award and the Grand Prize at the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, and has performed at Carnegie Hall and San Francisco’s Herbst Theatre. This performance will include works from Joseph Haydn, Alban Berg, and Benjamin Britten.

Concerts & Live Music
