Teen Workshop: Fluid Art

Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503

Explore the exhibition, “Scorched Earth” (Jan. 31 – April 11, 2020) and create pour paintings. “Scorched Earth” presents Beatrice Modisett’s recent investigations into the visualization and layering of landscapes – referenced, imagined and remembered – in various states of formation, collapse and upheaval.

Free. Open to teens between the ages of 13-18. Bring an old shirt or apron to protect your clothes.

This is an outdoor program, a rain call will be made no later than 5 pm the Friday before the workshop. Rain date: April 11.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Limited enrollment.

