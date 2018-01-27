Looking for something to do on a Friday Night? Come join us at the Sherwood Center for a Teen Game Night. We will have everything from board games to video games to even life size games! Games like; life sized Jenga, pool, jeopardy, family feud, Uno, even a video game tournament where you’ll get the chance to win some fun prizes! And don’t worry, pizza and refreshments will be provided! Some friendly reminders; once you enter the Sherwood Community Center you will not be allowed to leave until the end of the event or if a parent/guardian gives permission, once you leave you will not be allowed to re-enter. For ages 13 - 17. We will be joined by Fairfax High School’s SRO Officer Kenyon. Contact 703-385-1695 for questions.

Fee: $15 per person- register at www.farifaxva.gov/parksrec

Deadline to register is Mon., Jan 22nd

Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax