Teen Game Night

to Google Calendar - Teen Game Night - 2018-01-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Game Night - 2018-01-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Game Night - 2018-01-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Game Night - 2018-01-27 20:00:00

Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center 3740 Old Lee Highway, Virginia 22030

Looking for something to do on a Friday Night? Come join us at the Sherwood Center for a Teen Game Night. We will have everything from board games to video games to even life size games! Games like; life sized Jenga, pool, jeopardy, family feud, Uno, even a video game tournament where you’ll get the chance to win some fun prizes! And don’t worry, pizza and refreshments will be provided! Some friendly reminders; once you enter the Sherwood Community Center you will not be allowed to leave until the end of the event or if a parent/guardian gives permission, once you leave you will not be allowed to re-enter. For ages 13 - 17. We will be joined by Fairfax High School’s SRO Officer Kenyon. Contact 703-385-1695 for questions.

Fee: $15 per person- register at www.farifaxva.gov/parksrec

Deadline to register is Mon., Jan 22nd

Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax

Info
Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center 3740 Old Lee Highway, Virginia 22030 View Map
Kids & Family
7033857858
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Teen Game Night - 2018-01-27 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Teen Game Night - 2018-01-27 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Teen Game Night - 2018-01-27 20:00:00 iCalendar - Teen Game Night - 2018-01-27 20:00:00
Gift Subscribe - High Time

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular