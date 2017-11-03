TEDxCHARLOTTESVILLE RETURNS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

THE PARAMOUNT THEATER

WHAT: Following the success of sell-out events in the past four years, the all-volunteer committee as part of TEDxCharlottesville and Starr Hill Presents, in partnership with CFA Institute and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, will present another dynamic program as part of the TEDxCharlottesville event. The conference will include a wide array of speakers and performers, with a full list to be announced soon.

WHEN: Friday, November 3, 2017

WHERE: The Paramount Theater, 215 E Main St, Charlottesville

FEATURING: The speaker lineup currently includes the below, with more to be announced in coming weeks:

· Ami Vitale - National Geographic Photographer

· Amiel Harper - Brand Builder, Storyteller and Artisan

· Rafe Furst - Impact investor, writer, producer and poker player.

· Andrew Block - Director, Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice

PARTNERS: CFA Institute, Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, REO Logistics, QIM, Hyatt Place, Starr Hill Presents, Charlottesville Business Innovation Council, The AV Company, The Paramount Theater, Red Light Management, The Jefferson Theater, WINA 1070AM and 98.9FM, 10 Half Studios, Jonah Tobias, C-ville Weekly

ABOUT TEDx: In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

TICKETS & MORE INFORMATION: Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. For additional information, visit TEDxCharlottesville.com.

#TEDxCville

Facebook: /TEDxCVILLE

Twitter: @tedxc_ville

Instagram: @tedxcharlottesville