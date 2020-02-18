Tedeschi Trucks Band carries a distinguished reputation as one of the premier live bands performing today - and they show no signs of slowing down as they head into their ninth year together. Led by Derek Trucks’ stinging fretwork and Susan Tedeschi’s naturally stunning, emotive vocals and guitar talents, the 12-member strong collective continues to expand musical boundaries in ways that only a rare caliber of musician can achieve. The band is touring in 2019 behind their fourth studio album, Signs. Commanding performances and exceptional musical chemistry – hallmarks of the can’t-miss-concert experience fans have come to anticipate live – are evident throughout the album’s eleven original tracks. From uplifting soulful anthems, to bittersweet ballads and driving rock and roll, Tedeschi Trucks Band delivers a sound and message that taps tradition while also extending the edges of American music with a genre defying collection that is all their own.
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Altria Theater 6 N Laurel Street, Virginia 23220
Altria Theater 6 N Laurel Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
