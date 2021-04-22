Dr. Ken Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria, will describe Virginia Tech’s plans for their new teaching, research and outreach effort envisioned to elevate the technology ecosystem of the Greater Washington DC region. He will also discuss the transformational design and key features of the campus’s first academic building and the surrounding district. Q&A to follow. The link for this program will be added to the library event calendar program listing prior to the program's start time.
The Technology Ecosystem Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus
to
Virtual Event , Virginia
Virtual Event , Virginia
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
Apr 9, 2021Apr 18, 2021
Apr 10, 2021
Most Popular
Trials on Trails
MotoTrials may be the only motor sport in the world judged on skill, not speed. Read more
Light Catcher
Richmond conservator Scott Taylor restores Tiffany and other treasured windows. Read more
The Magic of Sfoglina
Fabio Trabocchi’s nostalgic appreciation for the past with an eye to the future. Read more