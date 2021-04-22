The Technology Ecosystem Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus

Dr. Ken Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria, will describe Virginia Tech’s plans for their new teaching, research and outreach effort envisioned to elevate the technology ecosystem of the Greater Washington DC region. He will also discuss the transformational design and key features of the campus’s first academic building and the surrounding district. Q&A to follow. The link for this program will be added to the library event calendar program listing prior to the program's start time.