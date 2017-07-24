Application deadline: July 14, 2017

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes of performing arts venue? Does the world of production hold a unique appeal? This summer, the Hylton Center will offer two levels of one-week technical theater training “boot camps” led by professional Hylton Center staff and guest instructors to learners ages 16 and up. (Ages 14-15 with recommendation)

Fee: $300

Participants will learn:

Essential Skills of technical production

Basics of stage lighting, carpentry, rigging, and fly system operation

Sound equipment operation for reinforcement and effects

Good practices for safe and efficient stage crew operations

This hands-on class concludes with the students handling all technical requirements for performances of Dance and Popular Music, before a live audience.

Successful completion of Technical Theater Boot Camp I earns a Certificate of Technical Theater Training.

General Information:

Classes include five 4-hour sessions with one 15-minute break daily; long pants and closed-toe shoes are required; work gloves recommended

Classes are led by professional George Mason University Hylton Center and College of Visual and Performing Arts Production staff