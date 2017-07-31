July 31 to Aug. 3, 2017, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Friday, Aug. 4 from 8 AM – 2 PM.
Application deadline: July 14, 2017
(Must have completed Technical Theater Boot Camp I or provide a technical theater resume for review.)
Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes of performing arts venue? Does the world of production hold a unique appeal? This summer, the Hylton Center will offer two levels of one-week technical theater training “boot camps” led by professional Hylton Center staff and guest instructors to learners ages 16 and up. (Ages 14-15 with recommendation)
Fee: $300
Participants will build upon skills learned in Technical Theater Boot Camp I. This course offers hands-on experience in mounting a production, including:
Techniques and the practice of hanging, focusing and programming lights
Setting the stage with platforms, flats, and other scenic elements, as well as flying drops and drapes
Setting up audio-visual equipment, including mics, monitors, and projectors
Providing technical, design, and strike support for a professional performance
This hands-on class concludes with the students handling all technical requirements for performances of Dance and Popular Music, before a live audience.
Successful completion of Technical Theater Boot Camp II earns a Certificate of Technical Theater Training and qualifies the holder for consideration for future select crew assignments at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
General Information:
Both classes include five 4-hour sessions with one 15-minute break daily; long pants and closed-toe shoes are required; work gloves recommended
Classes are led by professional George Mason University Hylton Center and College of Visual and Performing Arts Production staff
Info
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
please enable javascript to view