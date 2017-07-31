July 31 to Aug. 3, 2017, 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Friday, Aug. 4 from 8 AM – 2 PM.

Application deadline: July 14, 2017

(Must have completed Technical Theater Boot Camp I or provide a technical theater resume for review.)

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes of performing arts venue? Does the world of production hold a unique appeal? This summer, the Hylton Center will offer two levels of one-week technical theater training “boot camps” led by professional Hylton Center staff and guest instructors to learners ages 16 and up. (Ages 14-15 with recommendation)

Fee: $300

Participants will build upon skills learned in Technical Theater Boot Camp I. This course offers hands-on experience in mounting a production, including:

Techniques and the practice of hanging, focusing and programming lights

Setting the stage with platforms, flats, and other scenic elements, as well as flying drops and drapes

Setting up audio-visual equipment, including mics, monitors, and projectors

Providing technical, design, and strike support for a professional performance

This hands-on class concludes with the students handling all technical requirements for performances of Dance and Popular Music, before a live audience.

Successful completion of Technical Theater Boot Camp II earns a Certificate of Technical Theater Training and qualifies the holder for consideration for future select crew assignments at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

General Information:

Both classes include five 4-hour sessions with one 15-minute break daily; long pants and closed-toe shoes are required; work gloves recommended

Classes are led by professional George Mason University Hylton Center and College of Visual and Performing Arts Production staff