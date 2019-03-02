The TEAM and National Theatre of Scotland: "Anything That Gives Off Light"

Written by Jessica Almasy, Davey Anderson, Fraser Ayres, Rachel Chavkin, Brian Ferguson, and Alexander Grierson

Music and lyrics by The Bengsons

Created in collaboration with Matt Hubbs, Nick Vaughan, Brian Hastert, and Libby King

Directed by Rachel Chavkin, with associate director Davey Anderson

A co-production by the TEAM, National Theatre of Scotland, and Edinburgh International Festival

National mythologies and personal histories collide in this rowdy collaboration between The TEAM and the National Theatre of Scotland. An American woman and two Scotsmen meet in a London pub, nursing their individual grievances and sense of political betrayal. When the ashes of a legendary social activist and feisty grandmother demand to be laid to rest, the trio head off on a transformative journey between the past and present, the real and imagined, Scottish highlands and Appalachian mountains, in search of a fitting ending. In 2016 the artists spent two weeks in residence at Virginia Tech, meeting with people throughout the New River Valley to learn about the cultural and political legacy of the Scots and Scotch-Irish in the area. This research helped shape this performance, which features a throbbing score by award-winning duo the Bengsons that mixes the Scottish-American folk tradition with stomping punk and the TEAM’s trademark athletic performance style.