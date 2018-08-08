Teacher Workshop with Melissa Schappell

$35, open to all teachers

Register online

How do artists create meaning through symbols in their art? Exhibiting artist Melissa Schappell uses collage techniques, painting, and drawing to examine environmental factors that influence mental health. Join her for an opportunity to explore making and finding meaning using symbolic imagery in art, and how to incorporate this into the classroom setting.

This workshop will include an artist-led gallery talk, interactive activities geared for the classroom, curriculum and activity resources, and technique demonstrations. During the workshop teachers will create their own artworks, embedded with meaning and symbolism, utilizing these techniques. Attendees will need to bring a sketchbook. All other materials will be provided.

To register or for more information about any teacher opportunities please contact Rebecca Davidson, Manager of School and Educator Programs, at Rebecca@VirginiaMOCA or 425-0000 x323.