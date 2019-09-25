Teacher Workshop: Countering Myths in the Classroom

Workshop different strategies for tackling complicated history with ACWM educators and historian and educator Kevin Levin (also the author of Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War's Most Persistent Myth). How can we arm students with media literacy skills to counter myths? How can fostering empathy help us understand historical figures--iconic and lesser-known--as well as our role in history? The workshop is from 5:00–7:00pm. This workshop is for teachers only and space is limited

Cost: FREE but registration required.