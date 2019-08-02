Tax-Free Weekend at Potomac Mills

Potomac Mills 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Virginia 22192

Potomac Mills, Virginia's largest outlet and value retail destination, is the ultimate tax-free shopping destination this weekend, August 2-4. Update fall wardrobes or stock up on back-to-school essentials from favorite brands like Ann Taylor Factory Store, aerie, Banana Republic Factory Store and many more.

During Virginia’s tax-free weekend, shoppers can make tax-free purchases on qualified school supplies that are $20 or less per item and qualified clothing and footwear that are $100 or less per item.

Friday and Saturday, August 2-3

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Potomac Mills 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, Virginia 22192
