Taste Wine Like a Pro - Class

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Have you ever wondered what exactly a wine professional looks for when tasting a wine for the first time? Join us as instructor James Koennicke teaches the class about all the different aspects of professional wine tasting. In addition to color and clarity, this class will walk you through everything a wine professional looks for, including aromas, flavors, alcohol, tannins, acidity and more! You will taste through five wines to identify the elements that make each wine unique.

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
540-668-6299
