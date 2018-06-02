Have you ever wondered what exactly a wine professional looks for when tasting a wine for the first time? Join us as instructor James Koennicke teaches the class about all the different aspects of professional wine tasting. In addition to color and clarity, this class will walk you through everything a wine professional looks for, including aromas, flavors, alcohol, tannins, acidity and more! You will taste through five wines to identify the elements that make each wine unique.
Taste Wine Like a Pro - Class
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more