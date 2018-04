This class is an exploration of how we taste things and what happens when foods and wine interact. During our time together, we will learn about the differences between tastes and flavors. We will also gain an understanding of how our senses work together to identify each taste or flavor. Finally, we will explore the rich worlds of wine and cheese and learn how they interact with each other to produce the most amazing wine and food pairings.

Instructor: James F. Koennicke – Breaux Vineyards