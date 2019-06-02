Taste Profiles and Wine Class at Breaux Vineyards

Join us for this class as we delve into an exploration of taste, flavors, and the different ways that food and wine interact! You will learn the differences between tastes and flavors and gain a deeper understanding of just how our senses collaborate in intricate ways to identify those tastes and flavors. To conclude, we will step into the rich worlds of wine and cheese to learn how one of the most popular pairings in the world interacts to create such an amazing combination. This tasting will include 5 wines and 4 cheeses. Tickets are is $30.00 per person/$25.00 for Club Members. Visit our website to reserve your spot!