Seventeen top area restaurants are slated to participate in the 11th Annual Taste of Del Ray. The event, named one of Virginia Living Magazine's top food festivals in the state, will take place on Sunday, June 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pat Miller Neighborhood Square and the United Bank parking lot, located at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Oxford Avenues.

Ticket holders will enjoy unlimited tastes from top Del Ray restaurants and can cast their votes for the People's... Choice award. New this year: a VIP ticket option will be offered, giving foodies the first bites with early admission at 12:15 p.m. and a wine tasting until 1 p.m.

Participating restaurants to date: Al's Steak House, Alexandria VA, Catch On The Ave., Cheesetique Del Ray, Del Ray Pizzeria, Evening Star Cafe, Hops N Shine, Junction Bakery & Bistro, KAiZEN TAVERN, Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, Live Oak Restaurant/Charlie's On The Avenue/The Garden in Del Ray, Nectar Coffee and Wine Bistro, Northside10, Pork Barrel BBQ, St. Elmo's Coffee Pub/Market 2 Market Del Ray, Stomping Ground, Swing's Coffee Roasters, and Taqueria Poblano Del Ray.

Hurry and get your tickets -- this event has sold out in the past. Only 500 general admission and 50 VIP tickets will be sold.

Taste of Del Ray is sponsored by the Del Ray Business Association. For more information, visit www.visitdelray.com.