“Taste the Beaches” is a festival where local restaurants, wineries, breweries and specialty craft experts are joining together to showcase their products and services.

With the purchase of tickets, you will be able to sample food from our restaurants menus, purchase beverages, explore town venues such as Chesapeake Bay Oyster Cultivation Society (CBOCS), Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail, Chesapeake Beach Water Park, North Beach Boardwalk events and the Farmer’s Market.

Entertainment will include an Emcee, live music and raffle drawings for prizes.

The Kids Zone will have a large inflatable double slide, Face painting by Cre8tive Impulses, Arabella the Pirate performing balloon art, Special Guest Appearances by children's favorite characters, Ice sno-cone truck and much more!

Come out and explore Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, MD. After the festival, stop by local venues to relax and try your luck at the video slot machines, or visit the beaches and boardwalks. "Taste the Beaches" festival is a day that you will not want to miss!