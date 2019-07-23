When Kerchak, the leader of the Great Apes, discovers a human baby in the jungle, his first instinct is to be rid of him. But Kala, his wife, insists on adopting the boy instead, naming him Tarzan. As Tarzan grows up, he struggles to prove his worth to his ape friends and family. Then one day, he meets a beautiful explorer named Jane, and learns the truth about his past. Will Tarzan stay with his adopted family, or take his rightful place in the world of Men?

Please Note: A Sensory Friendly Performance of this production will be available on August 5 at 7:00pm.