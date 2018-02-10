TAO: Drum Heart

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Drum Heart, TAO’s newest production of taiko drumming, is a heart-pounding experience like no other that is guaranteed to thrill the whole family. The thunderous sights and sounds of powerful, athletic performers dressed in stunning costumes playing instruments and fiercely striking drums is a spectacle to behold. TAO is celebrated for its precise choreography filled with energy and stamina, and is the first professional taiko company to include female performers in this traditionally male-dominated art form. Critics describe the company members as “extraordinarily talented percussion artists, and they’re seductive, alluring performers” (Chicago Tribune).

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
