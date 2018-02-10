Drum Heart, TAO’s newest production of taiko drumming, is a heart-pounding experience like no other that is guaranteed to thrill the whole family. The thunderous sights and sounds of powerful, athletic performers dressed in stunning costumes playing instruments and fiercely striking drums is a spectacle to behold. TAO is celebrated for its precise choreography filled with energy and stamina, and is the first professional taiko company to include female performers in this traditionally male-dominated art form. Critics describe the company members as “extraordinarily talented percussion artists, and they’re seductive, alluring performers” (Chicago Tribune).
TAO: Drum Heart
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Theater & Dance
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
Most Popular
From Dirt to Glass
Lovingston leads the farm-to-brew movement. more
New Oyster Cult
Recipes and news from the oyster beat. more
The Memphis Beat
Tennessee's Bluff City remains restless and eager. more