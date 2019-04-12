Tanja Softic | Hyphae: New Prints

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220

In her second solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery, Softić presents four series of works on paper, offering viewers a chance to examine the full range of her artistic abilities, which encompass aspects of printmaking, drawing, and photography. The works reflect Softić’s ongoing exploration of the impacts caused by the displacement she and countless others experienced in Yugoslavia during the wars of the early- to mid-1990s. From a larger perspective, themes of migration, memory, dreams, and communication across distance reverberate throughout the exhibition.

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
