Tango Buenos Aires: “The Spirit of Argentina”

The alluring and distinctive movement of the tango captivates audiences with its grace and playfulness. Tango Buenos Aires is known throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Far East as the most authentic and uncompromising representative of the tango. One of Argentina’s greatest cultural exports, the ensemble’s 2017 tour features orchestra and dancers in a celebration and homage to “the King of Tango,” Carlos Gardel. One of the most prominent figures in the history of tango, Gardel died in an airplane crash at the height of his career, becoming an archetypal tragic hero mourned throughout Latin America. The program features a rich array of tango classics by numerous composers, from Gardel, himself, to Astor Piazzolla.