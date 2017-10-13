Tango Buenos Aires

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

One of Argentina’s greatest cultural exports, Tango Buenos Aires is considered the most authentic tango ensemble performing today. Take a journey to this South American country as dancers dazzle audiences with sensual moves and playful dramatics, while the musicians entice with melodies of romance and nostalgia. This program traces the evolution of tango through the musical compositions of Carlos Gardel, a central figure in the history of tango, and his collaborations with composer Astor Piazzolla. The Spirit of Argentina showcases the breadth of styles and range of emotions that have made tango the cultural phenomenon that it is. “Crafted swirling, fast-paced tapestries of movement, laced with proud postures and sensual couplings.” (The Washington Post)

