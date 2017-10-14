Take a journey to this South American country through the passion-filled dance and music that embody The Spirit of Argentina. One of Argentina’s greatest cultural exports, Tango Buenos Aires is considered the most authentic tango ensemble performing today. The dancers dazzle with sensual moves and playful drama, while the musicians entice with melodies of romance and nostalgia. This program traces the evolution of tango through the classic music compositions of Carlos Gardel, a central figure in the history of tango, and his collaborations with composer Astor Piazzolla. The Spirit of Argentina showcases the breadth of styles and gamut of emotions that have made tango the cultural phenomenon that it is. “Crafted swirling, fast-paced tapestries of movement, laced with proud postures and sensual couplings” (The Washington Post).
Tango Buenos Aires
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Dance
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
