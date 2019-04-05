Tamara Wellons Performance

Tamara Wellons LIVE at BOOK PEOPLE. Taken from her unique jazz musical concert SONGS FOR JANIE playing at The Firehouse Theatre in March and April.
Tamara will perform Settle Down, Teacake's Parade and Euphoria.
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
