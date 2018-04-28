Talk: Urban Bush Women

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Before experiencing Urban Bush Women’s Hair and Other Stories, engage with members of the ensemble during this talk.

Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register here: bit.ly/UBWtalkMAC

