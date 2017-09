Nadine Sinno, Ph.D., assistant professor of Arabic, Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures

Anne Elise Thomas, Ph.D., ethnomusicologist

Before the performance, join Nadine Sinno and Anne Elise Thomas in this discussion on feminism, Sufism, and music and the enduring legacy of Rabia Al Basri, the central figure of Niyaz’s Fourth Light Project.

Free; admission first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register through the box office.