Talk: Cuban Musical Culture

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Cuban anthropologist Fernando Ortíz, the so-called 'third' discoverer of Cuba (after Columbus and von Humbolt), called his homeland a cultural stew, or ajiaco, because of strong African and European influences. Musically, these expressions emerge in the Cuban musical genres of areito, zapateo, zampado, the theatrical music of zarzuela, son montuno, guaguanco, rumba, and more. This presentation summarizes and samples these styles of Cuban music as well as the island's historical and contemporary vanguard who have shaped the National Symphony Orchestra of Cuba.

Joseph L. Scarpaci, Ph.D., Latin American Studies scholar and executive director of the Center for the Study of Cuban Culture + Economy

Free

