Talk: Colin Connor, Limón Dance Company

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Directly before the performance by Limón Dance Company, hear from Colin Connor, artistic director of the company.

Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register through the box office.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
