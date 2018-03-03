Talk: Colin Connor, Limón Dance Company

Directly before the performance by Limón Dance Company, hear from Colin Connor, artistic director of the company.
Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register through the box office.
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Directly before the performance by Limón Dance Company, hear from Colin Connor, artistic director of the company.
Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register through the box office.
Feb 8, 2018
Trust and synergy result in a totally personal space. more
© 2016 Cape Fear Publishing Co. Inc.