Tales of a Tuskegee Airman

“If ordinary people are given proper training and opportunity, they can do extraordinary things, regardless of race, creed, or color.” –Captain Howard Baugh, Sr.

The Tuskegee Airmen served with distinction during World War II, fighting racism at home and fascism abroad. In order to maintain the squadron’s strength, many Tuskegee pilots had to fly beyond the 50 missions expected of other squadrons. Captain Howard Baugh, Sr. flew 135 missions before returning to the United States. Join us at the Virginia War Memorial to learn about the legacy and lives of these amazing pilots and their crews from the sons of Captain Baugh, this great American hero.

Free and open to the public with free parking.