Take Back Your Health Conference!

At Take Back Your Health™, our experts teach you how to live free from the pain of chronic disease, like Cancer, Lyme and Autoimmunity.

Learn exactly what healthy steps you need to take today in order to change your life tomorrow.

Join us September 2-3, 2017!

Buy your ticket here --> www.TakeBackYourHealthConference.com

The conference includes a health expo, seminars, free massage and reflexology, lots of food sampling and hands-on activities. Kids attend for no charge.

With Your Admission, You’ll Enjoy:

Natural Health Seminars and Inspirational Talks

Organic Gardening and Cooking Demonstrations

Fitness & Yoga Workouts

Chair Massages and Organic India™ Tea

Organic, Allergen-Free Food Vendors

Healthy Happy Hours and Book Signings

A Bustling Exhibit Hall

Gift Bags with Samples & Snacks

Reserve your seat now before prices rise and tickets sell out!

www.TakeBackYourHealthConference.com

Speakers Include:

Robin Shirley, Take Back Your Health Int’l Founder

Ty Bollinger, Creator of The Truth About Cancer Phenomenon

Andrea Beaman, CHHC, Thyroid and Adrenal Health Expert

See the full speaker lineup here: www.TakeBackYourHealthConference.com

At the conference:

Meet the world-renowned cancer expert, Ty Bollinger, creator of The Truth About Cancer series.

Discover the truth about the causes of cancer and chronic disease, and how to reverse it through herbs, supplements and nutrition.

Explore a new type of medicine, called Precision Medicine, and how it can pinpoint exactly what your body needs through genetic testing.

Learn about powerful nutritional strategies to reverse aging, chronic disease, cancer and neurodegeneration.

Experience our bustling exhibit hall full of healthy food samples, complimentary chair massage, reflexology, local vendors and more!

Reserve your seat now before prices rise and tickets sell out. www.TakeBackYourHealthConference.com

Press passes are available. Please register here: http://clubtbyh.com/press-registration/

Our volunteer program is always open. Please apply here: http://clubtbyh.com/volunteer-information/